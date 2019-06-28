Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Finnerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther M. Finnerty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther M. Finnerty Obituary
Esther M. Finnerty, 88, of Log Bridge Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry, RI. Born on January 3, 1931 in Coventry, RI, she was the wife of the late Leonard J. Finnerty and the daughter of the late Frank J. and Marion L. (Greene) Andrews.
Esther was a co-owner of Summit Gas, Western Coventry for fifteen years. She also worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance in the claims department. An avid reader, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved animals and wildlife. She was passionate about her dogs and cats and passed her love of animals on to her children. As a country music fan, she enjoyed listening to her son Sean perform.
Esther is survived by three children; Sharon S. Smith, Sean M. Finnerty and Gavin W. Finnerty, a brother; John "Sonny" Koszela and four grandchildren; Kerrie, Ashley, Gavin and Kennedy.
Funeral and burial will be private.
In her loving memory donations can be made to rhodehomerescue.org
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 28 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now