Esther M. Finnerty, 88, of Log Bridge Road, Coventry, RI, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Alpine Nursing Home, Coventry, RI. Born on January 3, 1931 in Coventry, RI, she was the wife of the late Leonard J. Finnerty and the daughter of the late Frank J. and Marion L. (Greene) Andrews.

Esther was a co-owner of Summit Gas, Western Coventry for fifteen years. She also worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance in the claims department. An avid reader, she enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved animals and wildlife. She was passionate about her dogs and cats and passed her love of animals on to her children. As a country music fan, she enjoyed listening to her son Sean perform.

Esther is survived by three children; Sharon S. Smith, Sean M. Finnerty and Gavin W. Finnerty, a brother; John "Sonny" Koszela and four grandchildren; Kerrie, Ashley, Gavin and Kennedy.

Funeral and burial will be private.

In her loving memory donations can be made to rhodehomerescue.org

