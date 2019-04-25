Evelyn J. Moden died peacefully on February 22, 2019 at the age of 89 in her Richmond RI home, in the loving care and presence of her family. She was a devoted wife and helpmate to the late James R. Moden for over 64 years. Her father, Rudolph came to the United States from Czechoslovakia as a teenager, and her mother Julia was raised in Pennsylvania. They owned a farm in Michigan where Evelyn was raised as a capable farmhand. She attended Wayne State University where she met James, and she married him at the age of 21.

From her youth, Evelyn was a talented pianist who later became well known as "Lynne" in the Rhode Island area. She was loved and known as a capable teacher, educator, and performer. She thrived as soloist and accompanist, and was one of the first in RI to introduce the Suzuki method of learning piano. Her work as a musician provided significant resources to her family as she raised and loved her three sons, Jeffrey, Robert, and Kenneth.

As a patriot, she was in constant support of our military personnel, and had a deep appreciation for nature, science, and the gift of life, and was an avid writer. With expertise in gardening, she could make anything grow and produce. This talent translated over into many unique and industrious endeavors that she engaged with her family. Lynne was known for her compassion and concern for others which was parlayed through her many talents, hospitality, and generosity, and is survived by her oldest son Jeffrey, youngest son Kenneth, their wives, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The memorial service and celebration for Lynne's life has been an ongoing remembrance with intimate gatherings and sharing with relatives, church family, and friends. The family welcomes any and all to share the legacy of her life in the days ahead by contacting them through the Fagan Quinn Obituary posting, or her son's email at [email protected] . For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2019