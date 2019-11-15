|
|
Filomena "Phyllis" Rose (Cerrito) Bouressa, 92, of Charlestown, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Grand Islander Nursing Home in Middletown, RI. She was the wife of the late Allen F. Bouressa. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Antonetta (DeAngelis) Cerrito.
Phyllis was a 1944 graduate of Classical High School and then went on to Edgewood Secretarial School. She was the Administrative Assistant to the former RI Governor Denny Roberts until 1955, and then focused on raising her family. Later on in her life she returned to work as an Administrative Assistant for the Foreign Language Department in the University of Rhode Island until she retired in 1988. After retirement she enjoyed winters in Florida with her husband. From 1995-1999 she volunteered as an Adult Literary Tutor at the Washington County Adult Learning Center. She also ushered at Theatre by the Sea, and enjoyed being able to see all the shows.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna M. Bouressa of Portsmouth, RI; three sons, James F. Bouressa (Donna Lynn) of South Kingstown, RI, F. Allen Bouressa (Christine) of Merimack, NH and Donald A. Bouressa (Janice) of Charlestown RI; seven grandchildren, Mandy, Matthew, David, Samantha, Ian, Nicholas, and Katherine; and five greatgrandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Msgr. Albert J. Cerrito.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9 to10 am in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 846 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019