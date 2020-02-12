Home

Fletcher Barnabas Russell "Fletch" Webster

Fletcher "Fletch" Barnabas Russell Webster, 31, of Jamestown, formerly of North Kingstown passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was the beloved son of Myrick B. and Margaret A. (Burns) Webster, grandson of Betty Burns, and the brother of Coral Emily. He was the fiancé of Lealah O'Neill. Fletch also leaves behind Lealah's daughter, Holly and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Fletch worked as an arborist and landscaper before working as a technician for Newport Biodiesel. He was very involved with the Jamestown Recreation Center and very gifted with kids. Fletch was a very talented artist and enjoyed drawing and pottery.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 9th from 2-6 pm at his parents' home, 44 Collation Circle, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Fletcher and Lealah were going to be married in Jamestown at the Fort Getty pavilion on October 10th, 2020. We will be honoring this date by coming together with family and friends to remember and celebrate Fletcher. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fletcher's name can be made to the Jamestown Teen Center, 41 Conanicus Avenue, Jamestown, RI 02835.

