Florence E. Giebler (Higgins), 99, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, at home. She was the wife of the late Dr. Albert C. Giebler. Born in Williams, Minnesota, the daughter of the late Maurice M. and Annie (Clark) Higgins.
Florence began her journey to Rhode Island in a tar paper shack in frigid Williams, Minnesota. Her family moved to Vermont and then returned to her parent's hometown of Leavenworth, Kansas. Her dad was looking for work during the Depression. In 1945, Florence graduated from St. Mary College Leavenworth where she studied writing and had several articles published in various literary magazines. She then pursued graduate studies at the University of Michigan where she met and married Albert Giebler. After having two children, they moved in 1957 to Rhode Island where Albert began work as an instructor in the music department at URI. Florence was very proud when he achieved the position of chairman. Her life in Rhode Island revolved around caring for her family, gardening, canning her own vegetables, bird watching and collecting animal figurines. Her loving ways and cheerful spirit will live on within all. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen A. Giebler of Wakefield with whom she lived and Martin M. Giebler and his wife Diana of Redondo Beach, CA; three grandchildren, Rachael I. Klensch and her husband Ethan, Ryan S. and Kyle H. Giebler and a great-grandson, Austin T. Klensch. She was the sister of the late Edward, Otto, Maurice, James, Annie Higgins and Helen Crossman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High St., Wakefield. Burial will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday, 3-5 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, 370 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI 02917. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
