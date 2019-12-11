|
O'Donnell, Francis P., 93 of Narragansett (formerly of Providence), died peacefully Monday, December 9, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Kathryne M. (Brady) O'Donnell, to whom he was married for 58 years.
Born in Providence, RI, Francis was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Morris) O'Donnell. He was the brother of Anne (O'Donnell) Galvin of Riverside and the late Joseph A. O'Donnell, Jr. Francis is survived by his six children, to whom he devoted his life: Frank O'Donnell and his wife Karen (DeAngelis) of North Providence; Maureen Pinksaw and her husband John of Middletown; James O'Donnell, Esq., and his wife Lucille (Hardiman) of North Kingstown; Retired State Police Colonel Steven O'Donnell and his wife Holly (Robert) of Smithfield; Thomas O'Donnell and his wife Katherine (Smith) of Coventry; and Kathleen O'Donnell-White and her husband William of South Kingstown. He was the immensely proud "grandpa" to sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild – Jessica, Elyse, Caitlin, Meghan, Kayla, Conor, Cody, Patrick, Kelsey, Brady, Keri, Christopher, Ryan, Dylan, Charlie, Molly, and Mya.
Raised in Providence, Francis was a 1943 graduate of LaSalle Academy, where he was a member of the football team and a 1946 graduate of Providence College, where he earned a degree in Accounting. He worked for the Exxon Corporation for 35 years before working for the RI Division of Taxation, from where he retired after 20 years. Francis owned his own business as well, working as a Public Accountant for more than 60 years.
A devout and unwaveringly faithful Catholic, Francis spent his life in the service of others as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and choir member through the many churches to which he belonged throughout his life from his roots in Blessed Sacrament Church in Providence, to St. Maria Goretti in Pawtucket, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Providence and finally to his "Summer" and "Retirement" churches St. Thomas More and St. Veronica's in Narragansett. Francis also ministered to sick and underserved members of the community through his work at Roger Williams Hospital and carving turkeys every Thanksgiving and Christmas at St. Patrick's Church in Providence for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to a concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, December 12, at 10 am in St. Veronica's Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Calling hours will be from 3-8 pm Wednesday, December 11, and 8-9 am Thursday morning prior to the church service in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Keri Anne O'Donnell Memorial Fund c/o Walter Matisiewski, 1011 Smithfield Avenue, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For further information and condolences please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.Com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019