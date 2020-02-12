|
Captain Frank E. Sequeira USN Ret. of Snug Harbor, RI died peacefully with his loving wife, Eileen (Waters) at his side. Born August 23, 1929, he was the son of the late Manuel J. and Mary Sequeira of Rochester, MA.
Before beginning his career with the Navy in June 1951 as a Naval Aviation Cadet at Pensacola, Fl., he attended Illinois Institute of Technology. He was commissioned an Ensign in January 1953, entered flight training and earned his "Navy Wings of Gold" to become a Naval Aviator. He began night fighter training in Key West Florida. He served with Composite Squadron 12 at Quonset Point, RI. After two extended sixth fleet cruises flying AD's aboard the aircraft carriers Coral Sea and Ticonderoga, he was released to inactive duty in 1956. Upon his release, he worked for Aerovox Corporation until his recall to duty in January 1961. His first assignment after recall was as a flight instructor and leader in Pensacola. This is where he met Eileen, a Navy nurse who became his wife of 58 years. He was an officer-in-charge of electronic counter measures detachments aboard aircraft carriers Independence, F.D. Roosevelt, America and Enterprise. Naval assignment included NAS New York, Operations Officer, Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 33, Public Affairs Officer, Commander Naval Air Reserve, Director of Plans of Naval Reserve, Commanding Officer, NMCRC Little Creek, commanding Officer, NAS, South Weymouth, MA. Staff of Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon and Commanding Officer NRC Center Quincy, Massachusetts.
He holds the European Occupation Medal, the National Defense and Naval Reserve Medals.
He was predeceased by sisters, Rosalind Travis and Mary Sequeira and brother Alfred Sequeira.
Survivors include daughter, Marianne Marino and husband Steve of Stafford, VA., son, Richard Sequeira and wife Eileen of Fairfield, CT. Six beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Lindsey and Haley Marino, William, Charlotte, and Peter Sequeira.
Upon retirement Frank enjoyed gardening, woodworking, cooking and traveling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, at 10 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield, RI. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to South County Hospital at https://www.southcountyhealth.org/ways-to-give/donate-now. For the online guestbook, please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020