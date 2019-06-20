Frank J. Figueredo passed away peacefully on his 89th birthday, Thursday, June 13, 2019. A resident of North Kingstown for over 55 years, Frank cherished his late wife Leona R. (Whitford) Figueredo, Ph.D. He leaves behind his special partner, during his golden years, Sylvia Carey. Born in West Warwick, he was the son of the late Joseph and Doris (Cornell) Figueredo.

Frank owned and operated Frank's Home Maintenance and served residents of South County for over 30 years. He enjoyed his woodpile, collecting wood, and loved to dance. Frank was a Navy veteran.

Frank was the loving father of Major General (Retired) U.S. Army David A. Whaley (Sandra) of Williamsburg, VA, Jane Howard (Charles, Jr.) of North Kingstown, and the late Dawn L. Whaley; devoted grandfather of Michael Whaley (Christa), Melinda Hodges (Mark), Luke Whaley Howard (Karin), Charles Howard, III (Lauren), Andrew Howard (Kaitlin), Ryan Howard, and Alexis Howard; great-grandfather of Melissa, Abigail, Claire, Maeghan, Charlotte, Charles, IV, and Cameron. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9-10 a.m., with a service to follow at 10 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Inform and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 20 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary