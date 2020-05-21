Frank Rocco DeSantis, age 93, passed away on May 16, 2020, in Wakefield, RI. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Pauline Anne (Bruno) DeSantis, formerly of Bristol, RI.
Frank was born on August 17, 1926, to the late Cosimo DeSantis and Maria (Muro) DeSantis. He was a devoted brother to the late Edward DeSantis, Anna (Martin) O'Brien, and William (Judy) DeSantis.
A WWII veteran and a patriotic man, Frank served his country in the Army Air Force in Occupied Japan, as an airplane mechanic. He was fond of the saying, "Freedom is not free."
In May of 1947, he met the love of his life, Pauline, who was working at the time as a civil engineer in Providence. After the war, Frank earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island. Frank and Pauline were married on September, 4th, 1950. Frank was very devoted to his wife for their 57 years of marriage, and to her memory for all of his remaining years.
After working in Ballston Spa, NY, as a research engineers, Frank and Pauline moved to the North Shore area of Massachusetts, where they raised their family. Frank began working in the West Lynn plant of the General Electric Company on jet technology, beginning what was to be a long and successful employment with GE. Frank worked for GE until 1978 on assignments that included GE Instrument Corporation in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the Housewares/Appliances Division in Bridgeport, CT, and the Electric Motors and Transformers Division in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Frank went on to work for United Technologies, Sunbeam, and Monet before retiring to Rhode Island.
In his retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren, introducing them as he had his own children to some of his other passions, like woodworking, vegetable gardening, golfing, fishing, driving his John Deere, or caring for his best-dog-ever, Buck. In these last years, his three great grandsons gave him great joy.
Both devout Catholics, Frank and Pauline lived and shared their deep Christian faith by example. Frank and Pauline were active members of Christ the King Parish in Kingston on the URI campus. Frank served on their stewardship committee. He volunteered assisting senior citizens with tax preparations. He was a generous giver of his knowledge and skills, of his good fortune, and of his time and attention.
Frank also loved to travel, especially on road trips, and took his family on camping vacations each summer. He often brought others along to share these journeys, as several DeSantis family cousins and playmates fondly remember. An avid Boston sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins play on TV, or during many summer visits to Fenway Park.
Frank is survived by his four children, Patricia (Dan) Babina of Oxford, CT, Barbara (John) DeSantis-Watts and Frank De Santis, Jr (Christine Atanasio) of Albuquerque, NM, and John DeSantis (Susan) of Wakefield,RI; his eight loving grandchildren, Michael (Caitlin) DeSantis, Jesse Kipp, Matthew Babina, Robin DeSantis, Scott DeSantis(Lizzie Briskin), Nicole DeSantis(Nicholas Mairone), Jacqueline DeSantis, and Christopher DeSantis; and his cherished great-grandsons, James, Charlie, and Peter DeSantis. He is also survived by a sister in law, Mary DeSantis, of Albuquerque, NM, and several nieces and nephews.
Frank's family would like to thank the entire staff and caregivers at Bright View Commons Assisted Living, Wellspring Village, and Hope Hospice for the compassionate and wonderful care they gave him.
Due to current health concerns, burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bristol, RI will be private. A memorial Mass and a celebration of Frank's life will be planned in the future. For online condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com
