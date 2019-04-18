Frederic J. Lischio, 84, of Vista, CA, formerly of North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Dolores (Metzler) Lischio for 61 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Erasmo Lischio and Angela (Pagano) Lischio.

Fred proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and met Dolores while stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He worked in procurement quality control at Electric Boat in Groton, CT for many years until his retirement.

He was the brother of Erasmo Lischio, Jr. of Jamestown, and Rita Vargas of East Greenwich, and the late Ralph Lischio, Mary Geitz, Paul Lischio, and Michele Lischio. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children: John Lischio and his wife Judy of Hope Valley, RI, Elizabeth Lischio Abeyta and her husband Andres of San Diego, CA, and James Lischio and his wife Yvette of Vista, CA. He was the cherished grandfather of Adrian, Amelia, Safina, and Timothy.

Beloved by friends and family, he was known for his devotion to family and his easy manner. His quick wit could always bring a smile and a laugh. Fred and Dodie were the center of many gatherings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main St. Wickford Village, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com