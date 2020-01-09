|
Frederick William Boettger, 83, of Wakefield, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Angela P. (Ord) Boettger. Born in Stamford, CT, he was the son of the late Adolf and Margaret (Eggling) Boettger.
Frederick retired from URI Bay Campus as a machinist. He was a member of the Rhode Island Air National Guard and worked as a mason for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to the Mystic Seaport, seeing the Mystic Seaport Wooden Boat Show, steam engine shows, and was a Nurseryman.
He is survived by his son, Jason W. Boettger and his wife Mary Beth of Wakefield; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, and Meghan Boettger; his brother Adolf "Sunny" Boettger and his wife Dotte of North Kingstown, many nieces and nephews; and his companion Norma Timpson.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Fred on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 1pm in the North Kingstown United Methodist Church, 450 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://because.massgeneral.org/FrederickBoettger. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020