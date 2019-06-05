George Thomas Law of Narragansett, RI, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.

George was born in Providence, RI on June 16, 1943 to Albert Norman and Margaret Law. He was the youngest of his siblings, Norman Law Jr. and pre deceased by Betty (Law) Tyler.

George's passing will be felt by many, but none more so than by his loving wife Carol (DeMargistris) Law. He is also survived by devoted daughters Leslie (Law) Cathers with her husband Jake and their children Jackson, Merritt and Georgia, and Lori (Law) Waldeck with her husband Richard and their children Jonathan, Sara and William.

After serving in the army from 1961-1964, George enjoyed a successful career in sales for industry leaders like Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company and Hilti, where he turned customers and clients into lifelong friends.

George was a beloved member of his community, well known as a gregarious and fun loving friend. He brightened the room of any occasion, using his larger-than-life sense of humor to bring people together in a unique and powerful way.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation via www.angelman.org. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 5 to June 12, 2019