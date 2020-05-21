George Whitford
George Whitford, 83 of Exeter passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 11, 2020. 
He was the loved husband of Mary Boyce Whitford. Mary and George were to have celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary on May 29, 2020.
George was born at home in Exeter. He was the son of the late Earl Whitford Sr and Margaret Smith Whitford.
In addition to his wife, George was the very loved father of Lynda Whitford Geuss and her husband Thomas Geuss of Exeter, and of George E Whitford and his girlfriend Tammy Pugsley-Paul of Exeter.
George was the beloved Pop Pop to Claudia M Merten of Warwick and Lydia B Geuss of Exeter. He was so thrilled with and very proud of his grand daughters.
He was the youngest brother of the late Earl Whitford Jr., Jeanne Whitford Duclos and Harold Whitford.
George graduated from the one room school house in Exeter. He was a life long dairy farmer. He owned and operated Pine Hill Farm in Exeter, RI.
George loved cows and he especially loved roosters. He loved wildlife and birds. He loved mowing lawns with his son George and going out to lunch afterwards. He loved johnnycakes, coffee ice cream and Mary Lou's  homemade apple pies. George was a avid Hi-Lo Jack player.
George loved the Washington County Fair. He was the chairman of the fair's spitting contest that he instituted in 1984. 
George received the Friend of 4H Award. He was also the Grand Marshall of the Exeter Memorial Day Parade in 2000.
His burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
The family asks that gifts to his memory should be given to our ten year old cousin Ethan Whitford's fund for his continued recovery from his severe brain injury. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.  For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com

Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
