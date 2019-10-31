Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Phaneuf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald J. "Jerry" Phaneuf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald J. "Jerry" Phaneuf Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" J. Phaneuf, 71, of North Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at South County Hospital after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Anna (Holden) and Adelard Phaneuf.
Jerry worked for the Towns of Richmond and Exeter for many years before retiring. He previously worked at WeatherKing Pools as an installer.
Jerry was the beloved father of Robin Angell (Tony) of Hopkinton, RI and John Phaneuf (Millie) of Bradford, VT. He leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Cassi Angell (Matthew Bettencourt) of Griswold, CT, Brian Angell and Caden McGowan of Hopkinton, RI, William Kimball (Fiancée, Alanna Carr), Rebecca Watson (Josh), Josh Paquette (Jaime). Jerry is predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Voisinet (Edwin) and Barbara Burum (Earl). He is also survived by his brothers, Richard "Winkie" Phaneuf (Brenda) and Robert Phaneuf. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -