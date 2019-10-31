|
Gerald "Jerry" J. Phaneuf, 71, of North Kingstown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at South County Hospital after a brief illness. He was the son of the late Anna (Holden) and Adelard Phaneuf.
Jerry worked for the Towns of Richmond and Exeter for many years before retiring. He previously worked at WeatherKing Pools as an installer.
Jerry was the beloved father of Robin Angell (Tony) of Hopkinton, RI and John Phaneuf (Millie) of Bradford, VT. He leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Cassi Angell (Matthew Bettencourt) of Griswold, CT, Brian Angell and Caden McGowan of Hopkinton, RI, William Kimball (Fiancée, Alanna Carr), Rebecca Watson (Josh), Josh Paquette (Jaime). Jerry is predeceased by his sisters, Elizabeth Voisinet (Edwin) and Barbara Burum (Earl). He is also survived by his brothers, Richard "Winkie" Phaneuf (Brenda) and Robert Phaneuf. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
