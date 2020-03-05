|
Gertrude "Trudi" E. Arnold, 94, South Kingstown, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Arnold for 55 years. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Fannie (Moore) Woodmansee.
Trudi was a graduate of West Kingston Grammar School and South Kingstown High School. She worked as a secretary at URI and then worked in the Town Clerk's office for Foster Sheldon. Trudi was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church for 78 years and held positions on many boards and committees. Trudi's hobbies were knitting, sewing, cooking, crafts, making flower arrangements, and scouring the beaches for sea glass. Her favorite thing to do was to host parties for friends and family. She was always the family "gatherer" and had parties for all birthdays and holidays.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Rand, Dian Arnold, and Stephen Arnold and his wife Mary Beth; her grandchildren, Terry Rand, Robert Rand, and Healy Tsagaroulis; her great-grandchildren, Brittney Wood, Noah Rand, and Emmett Rand; her great-great-grandson, Kai Dillon Welch; and her niece Cindy who was like a daughter to her, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11am in Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main St, Wakefield. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the Wakefield Baptist Church. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020