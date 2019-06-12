Home

S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 539-2271
Gina L. Allen


1966 - 2019
Gina L. Allen Obituary
Gina L. Allen, 52, of Hope Valley, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born in Westerly on October 10, 1966, she was the daughter of Donald L. and Gladys L. (Thornely) Richmond.
She loved her family above all else and will be dearly missed by those who knew her. She leaves her children Brian Raymond and wife Jennifer Nelligan, Jessie Raymond and husband Joshua Adams and Matthew Raymond; her grandchildren Skylar and Ella; her siblings Diane Bitzko and husband John, Gail Richmond and Gregory Richmond; several nieces and nephews along with her husband Charles E. Allen. She was predeceased by her brother Donald "Gus" Richmond, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contact Jessie Raymond at 401-207-4970 for more information.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St., Hope Valley is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations can be made to Charles Allen at the memorial service.
For online condolences, please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 12 to June 19, 2019
