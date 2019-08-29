|
Glenn H. Thole, 81, of Exeter, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the former husband of Barbara L. (Miller) Thole. Born in Boston, MA, he was a son of the late Herbert W. Thole and Helen (Braun) Thole.
In addition to his former wife, he leaves his eight loving children: Robin E. Thole, Stephen G. Thole (Cary), Kristin Thole Mullen (Dan), Matthew Thole (Julie), Heather Eklof (Dean), Cheryl Clancy (Christopher), Paula Sykes (Ron) and Melissa Anderton (Michael). He was the cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and the brother of Jessica Bernius and the late Bruce Thole.
Mr. Thole worked as a manager in the insurance industry for many years. During his retirement, he worked with his sons and daughters at the Homestead Restaurant in Exeter.
His funeral service was held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Jefferson, NY will be private. Calling hours were held on Monday from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the Rhode Island Blood Bank.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019