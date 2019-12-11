|
Gloria Frances (Reilly) Kane, 91, died peacefully on November 26, 2019 at the Newport Grand Islander skilled-nursing facility in Middletown, R.I., after a brief illness. She was the beloved mother of Edward M. Kane of Clark, N.J.; Ann Kane Rheault of Wakefield, R.I.; Jean M. Gannon of Powhatan, Va.; and Mary Kane of Stamford, Conn. Gloria is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Born in Rossman, N.Y., on December 16, 1927, Gloria grew up in New York City, where she fondly remembered how she loved roller skating and riding her bike in the streets. She graduated high school in 1946 and began her career as a long-distance operator for Bell Telephone, where she was soon promoted to supervisor. Gloria had found her calling-talking to many different people from all over the world and getting paid for it. After marrying Edward M. Kane in April 1952, Gloria dedicated herself to raising a family and deftly managing a busy household. In the 1970s she returned to the workforce, serving as an administrative assistant at several New Jersey companies, including BASF and the Community Mental Health Center of Belleville.
Gloria was a role model for everyone who knew her. A selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, she was fearless in the face of change and always maintained a positive attitude, no matter what life threw at her. And it threw a lot.
In 2010 she made the decision to move out of her home of more than 50 years in New Jersey, and within five months she was settled in her new home in Rhode Island-and loving it. In her final years, Gloria brought her career full circle as "The Mayor" of the Grand Islander, chatting it up with residents and staff alike, and serving as an "ambassador" to ease the transition for newly arrived residents and show them the ropes. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.
A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich, R.I. 02818.
In accordance with her wishes, Gloria's ashes will be scattered at one of her favorite places on earth: Long Beach Island. Family and friends will gather to remember her at the 14th Street ocean beach in Ship Bottom, N.J., in spring 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Gloria requested that memorial gifts be made to the or VNS Home Health Services. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019