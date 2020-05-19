Gloria P. Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria P. Taylor (Brewer), 88, of South Kingstown, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late Benjamin "Frank" Taylor, Jr. Born in Mars Hill, ME, the daughter of the late Spurgeon Brewer and Natalie (Blackden) Noddin.
Mrs. Taylor was a homemaker aide and house cleaner for several local families for many years before retiring.
She is survived by her children, Marcia L. Zgleszewski of Marcus Hook, PA, Stephen L. Gardiner of Beverly Hills, FL and Ernest R. Gardiner of West Kingston; step-children, Benjamin F. Taylor, IV of Roanoke, VA, Sandra L. Bielawa of Chicago, IL, Judith A. Grimes of Wildwood, NJ and Lynn M. Wiles of FL; her brother, Merle Noddin of Quincy, MA; her sister, Vila Anselma of CA; 23 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Francis L. "Chuck" Gardiner and sister of the late Wilda Marshall.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be private in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 1 st Baptist Church of Narragansett, 305 Kingstown Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 19 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved