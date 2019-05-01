Harold R. (Bud) Fracassa, 89, passed away at his home in Snug Harbor on April 28, 2019. Born in Pawtucket RI, he was the son of the late Rosindo and Dorothy (Hughes) Fracassa.

After leaving the Marine Corps in 1953, Bud went on to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering from URI. He began work for Combustion Engineering, where he helped start up the first major coal fueled electric power plant in the US. He retired in 1986 from Chevron Corp. after 23 years. Bud then started the real estate firm Snug Harbor Associates, of which he was a broker/owner for the next 17 years. He was an active member of SHEMCA, the Snug Harbor Volunteer Fire Dept., and as a proud Marine was a member of the South County Marine Corps contingent.

Bud, a good and kind man, who also answered to Papa or The Old Pro lived his life to the fullest; always ready to go, enjoy a good joke, or impart words of wisdom to his children and grandsons. He loved his vegetable garden, cooking, and playing a competitive round of golf. He also loved spending time with his family.

Bud is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Norman) Fracassa, by his son Kelly Fracassa Esq, his daughter Kim Fracassa Hooper and her husband Paul Hooper, his much-loved grandsons Matthew Hooper and Scott Hooper, and also his brother Edward Fracassa and his late sister Catherine Fracassa Thompson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of RI at 1085 N. Main St, Providence RI, 02904, in Bud's name, would be appreciated. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 1 to May 8, 2019