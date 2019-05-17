Harry L. Hunt, 91, of Wakefield passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to Beverly E. (Treuer) Hunt. He was born September 30, 1927 in Andover, Massachusetts to the late Fred A. and Elizabeth (Bardsley) Hunt and became a lifelong resident of South Kingstown at the age of 2 months.

Harry was a lover of all sports and was a die hard Patriots fan. As a young man he played championship baseball for the South Kingstown Rangers and pitched for the Wakefield Branch Softball league winning a trophy for high batting average. In addition to his great love of pitching horseshoes and salt water fishing, he played golf with the URI Faculty Club, receiving a 1st place team trophy.

He attended classes at CCRI and URI while working as a field rep for Raymond Schwab Associates. He later worked as an inspector for the State of Rhode Island DEM ISDS Section retiring in 1994.

Harry was loved deeply by his family and was a kind, gentle, easy going and generous man. Harry was an avid reader and loved war history. His greatest love was spending time with his family and friends whether it was on cruises, traveling to foreign countries or attending family gatherings.

In addition to his wife he leaves his daughters Kathleen Sue Hunt of Gainesville, FL, Eileen Sue Hunt of Charlestown and Maureen Sue Neira of Coventry, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Fred A. Hunt of Peace Dale and sister Alice Rowell of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Health (South Home Team) 143 Main St, Wakefield, RI, 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 17 to May 24, 2019