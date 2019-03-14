Home

Hazel E. (Jones) Schrand

Hazel E. (Jones) Schrand Obituary
Hazel E. (Jones) Schrand, 100, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at South Kingstown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late George J. Schrand. Born in North Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Jones & Harriet (Arnold) Jones.
Mrs. Schrand was an administrative assistant at Stanley Bostitch Co. for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wickford where she served on the Women's Guild. Hazel volunteered for the Davisville Free Library and was instrumental in its re-opening.
She leaves her loving children: George J. Schrand, Jr-David A Schrand and Karen L. Iannella. She was the cherished grandmother of Garrett R. Iannella and great grandmother to Margaret,Megan and David Iannella.
Her funeral and burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Gifts in her memory to the Davisville Free Library, 481 Davisville Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019
