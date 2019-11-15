|
|
Helen Amelia (Goss) Johnson, 83, passed away October 5, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Home Cove Unit in East Greenwich RI where she received exceptional care for the past 6 months. Prior to that she lived with her son Michael and his wife Diane for 5 years at their home in Snug Harbor RI.
Born in Berlin, New Hampshire Helen was the beloved wife for more than 60 years of the late Eugene Edward "Gene" Johnson. Helen is the dear mother to 6 children, cherished grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 1 and was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
During high school in Manchester CT she met her husband Gene. She was Gene's #1 baseball fan, supporting his professional baseball career and for the first 7 years of their marriage they traveled all over the country playing baseball and raising a family together before settling in Vernon CT in 1963.
Helen was a talented seamstress, giving sewing lessons to the neighborhood children. She was also a master at upholstering and interior decorating. She was an amazing cook and her family loved to feast on her French meat pies at Christmas, decorated cakes at birthdays and her famous brownies, crepes and everything Maine blueberry delicacies. She always enjoyed a round of golf or a walk on the beaches with Gene.
She will be remembered as a strong and beautiful woman, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to her family. She was her children's cheerleader and encouraged each one to be the very best at their various endeavors.
On behalf of the Johnson family we would like to thank all her caregivers who were wonderful to her through this journey and treated her with respect and honoring her dignity as was Gene's last wishes.
In lieu of cards and flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to St. Elizabeth's Cove Unit, 1 St. Elizabeth's Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 or the (www.alz.org).
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019