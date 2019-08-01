Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Baldauff Family Funeral Home
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rollings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. "Betty" Rollings


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. "Betty" Rollings Obituary
Helen E. "Betty" Rollings very peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on July 16, 2019, with a tiny grin on her face. Betty was predeceased by the love of her life, of 70 years, Sam Rollings, her parents Earl and Phoebe Morris; siblings, Bud, Esther, Joe, Chuck, Bob, Pete and Butch. She is survived by her children, Charlene Renaud, Michael Rollings (Sharon) and Stephen Rollings (Debbie); several grandchildren, including newest great-great-grandchild, Luvany; sisters, Dorothy Morris, Ann Bierstine (Butch) and Nancy Hajek (Ziggy); brother-in-law, Raymond Rollings and sister-in-law, Edith Gauquie. She loved children, caring for many for several years. She was known to them as "Miss Betty." She loved her husband and children immensely, and she taught them well; do the right thing, use your manners, please and thank you, and save your nickels! A visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a 12 p.m. service at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, Florida 32763.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now