|
|
Helen E. "Betty" Rollings very peacefully passed into the arms of Jesus on July 16, 2019, with a tiny grin on her face. Betty was predeceased by the love of her life, of 70 years, Sam Rollings, her parents Earl and Phoebe Morris; siblings, Bud, Esther, Joe, Chuck, Bob, Pete and Butch. She is survived by her children, Charlene Renaud, Michael Rollings (Sharon) and Stephen Rollings (Debbie); several grandchildren, including newest great-great-grandchild, Luvany; sisters, Dorothy Morris, Ann Bierstine (Butch) and Nancy Hajek (Ziggy); brother-in-law, Raymond Rollings and sister-in-law, Edith Gauquie. She loved children, caring for many for several years. She was known to them as "Miss Betty." She loved her husband and children immensely, and she taught them well; do the right thing, use your manners, please and thank you, and save your nickels! A visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 with a 12 p.m. service at Baldauff Family Funeral Home, 1233 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, Florida 32763.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019