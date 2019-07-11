Hildegard Elizabeth (Piwak) Stern, a Viennese who endured World War II bombings and foreign occupation of her beloved city only to later wed an American civilian occupation Broadcaster and embark on an entirely new life in the United States, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in South Kingstown. She was 90 years old.

Known as "Gerti" by her friends and as "mom" or "omi" by her family, she will be forever remembered for her free spirit, her compassion for all living things, and the stories that her long life wove: As a child protecting a younger sister in a European city beset by war, as a wife and mother raising two sons far from home, as a widow fortunate enough to have found love a second time, as a restorer of a mansion by the sea, as an owner of an antiques store, and as a senior citizen who never got old.

She was born July 8, 1929 in Vienna, Austria to Heinrich Anton Piwak and Maria Niedermeier. She loved the City's grandeur – its arts, theatre, music, opera, and dance – as well as that of the only other Austrian city that mattered, Salzburg. And she loved nature, which she explored climbing the 19th District's Kahlenberg. An edelweiss flower, synonymous with the Alps, remained in her treasured possession till the end, as did a bracelet given to her by her father, a skilled jewelry engraver.

Her marriage to Isidore Stern took her to America in 1951, first to New York City, then to Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and later, North Kingstown, R.I., where she settled in with husband and family, proudly proclaiming her U.S. citizenship. During this period she worked as a dress designer, a Western Union Clerk, a Shepard's cosmetics representative, and a hosiery saleswoman driving a "Leggs" van.

Following Isidore's death in 1973, Gerti fell in love again, becoming the common law wife of George Clements. Together, they embraced life from within a fabulous old mansion facing Buzzards Bay. They spent all their available time renovating the three-story home or attending auctions, hoping to find some lost treasure or furnishings to fit it out. For a while, with the auction acquisitions growing in number, Gerti even opened an antique store in Onset, MA, joyfully telling any customer who would listen as to the provenance of any given object. However, George's untimely death in 1988 led Gerti to return to her North Kingstown home, which she had kept. Except for a visit to Vienna in 2005 to see her sister Traude, she remained there for the rest of her time on Earth, enjoying the lush greenery of her back yard and the loving company of family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Traude Piwak; two sons, Stephan Stern and Ronald Stern; her daughter-in-law, Darlene Ortolano Stern; and her two grand-daughters, Michaela and Maya Stern, all of whom are so very sad to see her go and who wish her the very best for where she is going.

Her funeral service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. with words of remembrance at 7 p.m. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 11 to July 18, 2019