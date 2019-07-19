Hope Joyce Stanley of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harlan A. Stanley, Sr. Born in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, on March 18, 1924. The daughter of the late George V. and Mary Alice Crandall. Hope grew up on her father's dairy farm. She was always active and loved to ride horseback with her friend from a neighboring farm. Hope was married very young to a commercial fisherman who was soon off to World War II in the Navy. After his return they bought a summer cottage in Narragansett which they eventually winterized and put on an addition. She had two sons and lived in that home for 61 years. Hope's husband returned to fishing. She and other fishermen's wives formed "The Club" which met monthly to have lunch and talk about their children. The meeting was often at Hope's house because she had enough cups for the group. The "Club" was involved in volunteer projects with the PTA, South County Hospital and Ladd School. She had various jobs in Wakefield and was a hostess at the Larchwood Inn for sixteen years. She loved long walks on the beach, was an avid swimmer at Sand Hill Cove Beach and often did so until October. She continued to walk as often as she could at Scallop Shell Nursing Home. In 1945 Hope joined the Wakefield Baptist Church, joining the choir and the Women's Fellowship. She always dressed fashionably. She was the church's representative for Church Women United for many years. Hope loved to sing and sang with "The Notables" from Narragansett in nursing homes and at special events.

She is survived by her sons, Harlan A. Stanley, Jr. and his wife Bonnie of West Kingston, and Jack Stanley of Wakefield, three grandchildren, Elisabeth Christopher, Priscilla Judson, and Heath Stanley, all of West Kingston, eight great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren. She was the sister of Nancy Coulter of Indiana and the late G. Donald Crandall, Kathryn (Kay) Gadrow, and Ruth Symkowitz.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield on Monday, July 29, 2019. Visitation begins at 3 p.m. with service following at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pt. Judith Fisherman's Scholarship Fund, PO Box 386, Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 19 to July 26, 2019