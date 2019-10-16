Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
White Brook Cemetery
Pine Hill Rd.
Richmond, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hope Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hope (Hathaway) Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hope (Hathaway) Richards Obituary
Hope (Hathaway) Richards, 91, of West Kingston, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Richards and a daughter of the late Stephen and Elsie (Brown) Hathaway.
Mrs. Richards worked as an Administrative Assistant at URI for many years. She liked to play Bingo and watch the Patriots.
Mrs. Richards was the beloved mother of Karen (Hathaway) Stevens and her late husband, Kent, of West Kingston and Michael Hathaway and his wife, Diane, of Concord, NH; grandmother of Andrew Hathaway and his wife, Brianna, and Jaclyn Hathaway-Rube and her husband, Jacob; sister of Phyllis Hull of Pawtucket, Betty MacDonough of Bellingham, WA and the late Wilfred Hathaway, Arlene Thayer and Alice Gardiner. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. in White Brook Cemetery, Pine Hill Rd., Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now