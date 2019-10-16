|
|
Hope (Hathaway) Richards, 91, of West Kingston, died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Richards and a daughter of the late Stephen and Elsie (Brown) Hathaway.
Mrs. Richards worked as an Administrative Assistant at URI for many years. She liked to play Bingo and watch the Patriots.
Mrs. Richards was the beloved mother of Karen (Hathaway) Stevens and her late husband, Kent, of West Kingston and Michael Hathaway and his wife, Diane, of Concord, NH; grandmother of Andrew Hathaway and his wife, Brianna, and Jaclyn Hathaway-Rube and her husband, Jacob; sister of Phyllis Hull of Pawtucket, Betty MacDonough of Bellingham, WA and the late Wilfred Hathaway, Arlene Thayer and Alice Gardiner. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. in White Brook Cemetery, Pine Hill Rd., Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019