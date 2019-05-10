Howard J. Whaley, Jr., 76, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of Veronica A. (Pokladnik) Whaley. Born in Providence, a son of the late Howard J. Whaley, Sr. and Frances Carol (Burgess) Whaley.

Mr. Whaley was a commercial fisherman out of Pt. Judith for many years before retiring and was a Jack-of-Trades. Later in life he met the love of his life, Ronnie. He enjoyed nature, making people laugh, training dogs, hunting, quahoging and he just lived life to the fullest.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Amanda Whaley and her companion Tonya of Wakefield, Jamie Fletchall and her husband Adam of MO and Kristin Pearce and her husband Jason of Wakefield; step-children, Tabitha Pokladnik and her companion Troy Larkin of Ashaway, Larry Pokladnik and his wife Leanna of Alaska and Tracie Pokladnik of Pawcatuck, CT; grandchildren, Holley, Kristopher and Jason Pearce, Jr, Kayne Lawson, Login Benson, Colby Larkin and Caitlin Pokladnik; sisters, Dorothy Hansen of NJ and Frances Leeming of FL and his dog, Ruby.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 10 to May 17, 2019