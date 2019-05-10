Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Whaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard J. Whaley Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Howard J. Whaley Jr. Obituary
Howard J. Whaley, Jr., 76, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at home. He was the beloved husband of Veronica A. (Pokladnik) Whaley. Born in Providence, a son of the late Howard J. Whaley, Sr. and Frances Carol (Burgess) Whaley.
Mr. Whaley was a commercial fisherman out of Pt. Judith for many years before retiring and was a Jack-of-Trades. Later in life he met the love of his life, Ronnie. He enjoyed nature, making people laugh, training dogs, hunting, quahoging and he just lived life to the fullest.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Amanda Whaley and her companion Tonya of Wakefield, Jamie Fletchall and her husband Adam of MO and Kristin Pearce and her husband Jason of Wakefield; step-children, Tabitha Pokladnik and her companion Troy Larkin of Ashaway, Larry Pokladnik and his wife Leanna of Alaska and Tracie Pokladnik of Pawcatuck, CT; grandchildren, Holley, Kristopher and Jason Pearce, Jr, Kayne Lawson, Login Benson, Colby Larkin and Caitlin Pokladnik; sisters, Dorothy Hansen of NJ and Frances Leeming of FL and his dog, Ruby.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 10 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now