Ingrid Knuth Campanella passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 in Blenheim-Newport in Middletown, RI at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Karen Ann, and husband, Samuel Salvatore. Born November 17, 1927 in Berlin, Germany to Wally Knuth and Fritz Hartmann, Ingrid grew up in Berlin and worked as a secretary and translator. She married Major Samuel Salvatore Campanella in June 1948 and moved to the United States. The family settled in Syracuse, NY, had 6 children and eventually moved to Rome, NY. In 1975, the family moved to Newport, RI.

Ingrid was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was kind, strong, and a hardworking woman who loved music, reading, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Ingrid is survived by her children: Mona Campanella of Ohio, Antoinette Campanella and her husband Paul Dysart of VA, David Campanella of CA, Chistine Gouveia and her husband John, and Carol Burian and her husband Robert of RI; and 11 grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue in Newport, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lucy Catholic Church 909 West Main Road in Middletown. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery East Main Road in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Continuum Care of RI, 1350 Division Rd Suite 205 West Warwick, RI 02893. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary