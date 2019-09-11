|
|
Irene Carlson Pagh (96) of Wakefield, RI and formerly of Bluffton, SC passed on Sept. 4, 2019. Her late husband Eric Pagh preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters Barbara Pagh of Wakefield, RI and Kathryn Roehl of El Cerrito, CA; sons-in-law Jeffrey Bertwell and Raimund Roehl; and grandsons Jesse Bertwell (Jamie) and Dylan and Corey Roehl.
Internment will be private at All Saints Episcopal Church Columbarium on Hilton Head, SC. Visit: www.NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019