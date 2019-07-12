Irene L. (Hall) Kenny, 105, of Narragansett passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late William F. Kenny. Born in East Providence, the daughter of the late Edward F. and Mary Ellen (O'Rourke) Hall.

Mrs. Kenny was a Narragansett Elementary School teacher for many years before retiring; a communicant of St. Thomas More Church; a graduate of Rhode Island College of Education Class of 1935; a founding member of the Rhode Island College Riffle Club; a member of Narragansett Community Center; a founding member of Washington County Teacher's Group; in 2014 received an Honorary Doctor of Pedagogy Degree from Rhode Island College and her advice to all was to "enjoy reading, think positively, keep an open mind and treat others as you would want to be treated."

She is survived by her children, Carolyn M. Gill, Betty Larmie (Walt) of Narragansett and James Kenny (Robbin) of Illinois; eight grandchildren, Suzanne Steele, Todd and Andrew Gill, Patricia, Michael and Erin Larmie, Shannon Doyle and Sean Kenny; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Olivia, Aiden, Liam Gill, Josh Larmie, Kayleigh Anderson, Hannah and Jakob Steele and Paul J. Doyle. She was the mother of the late William E. Kenny and sister of the late George, Fred and Russell Hall.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland St., Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Narragansett Fire Department, EMS Division, 40 Caswell St., Narragansett, RI 02882 or the Rhode Island College Alumni Association, 600 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence, RI 02908. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 12 to July 19, 2019