J. Paul Wilson, 90, of North Kingstown, died peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at South County Hospital. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Walker) Wilson & the late Elizabeth "Bess" (Smith) Wilson. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward C. Wilson & Ethel M. (Hainsworth) Wilson and the brother of the late Edward Donald Wilson.
Mr. Wilson owned and operated Wilson's of Wickford clothing store for many years until his retirement. He was an active communicant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wickford and a devoted supporter of Episcopal Charities of Rhode Island. Paul was a lifelong resident of North Kingstown who cared deeply for his community and supported many of its local causes and organizations. An avid sports fan and athlete himself, Paul championed North Kingstown youth sports programs at both the recreational and interscholastic level. Always encouraging, he could be found at every sporting event or performance for his sons and grandchildren. Paul graduated from North Kingstown High School in 1947, Holderness School in Plymouth, NH in 1948, and URI in 1953, where he ran track. He served stateside in the United States Army from 1953-1955.
He leaves his loving children: James S. Wilson & his wife Virginia, Richard E. Wilson, Christopher J. Wilson & his wife Jennifer-all of whom reside in RI; Craig A. Wilson & his wife Kristen of NY; and a step-daughter, Sara Lawson Viener & her husband Adam of VA. He was the loving grandfather of 20 grandchildren, including the late David P. Wilson, and 5 great-grandchildren.
His Requiem Eucharist will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.
