Jack R. Briggs, 55, of South Kingstown, died Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of Stephanie R. (Bailey) Briggs. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of Joan M. (Howard) Briggs and James E. F. Briggs of Exeter.

Jack was a Foreman for the Town of Charlestown Department of Public Works where he was employed for 37 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 251.

In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves his loving daughter Brittnee L. Briggs of Wakefield. He was the brother of Joanne Kenyon and her husband David of Exeter, John W. Briggs and his wife Karen of Exeter, and the late James E.F. Briggs, Jr. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

His Memorial Service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 467 Ten Rod Road, Exeter. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Kindly omit flowers. Gifts in his memory to South County Hospital ICU Unit, 100 Kenyon Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879 will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com