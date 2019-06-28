Jacqueline Archambault Smith, 92, of Wakefield, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019. Jacquie was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island, on January 23, 1927 to Raoul and Alice (Lally) Archambault. After graduating from Brown University in 1948, Jacquie married Dr. Russell T. Smith, who practiced family dentistry in West Warwick for many years. Following his retirement in 1990, Russell and Jacquie moved year-round to the family's summer home in the Green Hill neighborhood of Wakefield.

Jacquie was a talented watercolorist. She also enjoyed spending long summer days with family and friends at Green Hill Beach, and reading to her grandchildren.

Jacquie is survived by her five children: John Paul, Russ, Rika, Amy, and Nick. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Russell in 2006, and by her siblings Raoul, Jr., Patty, Betty, and Paul.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Scallop Shell Nursing Home in Wakefield for their kind and loving care of Jacquie. Donations in Jacquie's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice in North Kingstown, Rhode Island. At the request of the family, all services will be private. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from June 28 to July 5, 2019