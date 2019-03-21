|
James A. Conway, Jr., 79, passed away March 18, 2019. He was the husband of Mary (Spisso) McGillivray. Born in North Kingstown he was a son of the late James A. and Blanche E. (Hoxie) Conway.
James retired from the Town of East Greenwich, Public Works Department in 2000. He played baseball and football for East Greenwich High School and also played baseball and softball for several local teams and enjoyed traveling.
Besides his wife he is survived by a daughter Donna M. Conway; four step children Christine Rathbun, Russell, Raymond and William McGillivray, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to East Greenwich Little League.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019