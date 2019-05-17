James A. Neill, 57, of Matunuck, passed away Friday, May 10.

Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of Jean (Hooper) Neill of Matunuck and the late Alexander B. Neill, Sr.

Mr. Neill was a passionate Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, he enjoyed the beach, living in Matunuck, fishing, going to the Sea Wall in Narragansett, but his favorite hobby was watching Jeopardy on television with his mother.

Besides his mother he is survived by three brothers, Alexander B. Neill, Jr, Rory Neill, and Andrew Neill, all of Wakefield, two sisters, Cynthia Benson and Claudia May, both of Warwick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Sunday, May 19, from 3-5 p.m. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jonnycake Center, 1231 Kingstown Road, Wakefield, RI 02879. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 17 to May 24, 2019