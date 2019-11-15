|
|
James E. Harvey, Sr., 62, of Bradford, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late John F. Harvey and Carmela (Barbera) Harvey.
James was a strong and hardworking person with a caring heart. He loved spending time with his sons and family. James thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, which gave him more time to devote to his hobbies of car restoration, building models, and getting into home improvement projects.
He is survived by his sons, James E. Harvey, Jr. and his wife Katie and Joseph Harvey and his fiancé Meghan; his grandchildren, Aili, Lila, and Easton; his siblings John Harvey, Jayne Fox, and Janet Harvey; his nieces Jessica and Halle and his nephew Justin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5pm-6:30pm with a service of remembrance at 6:30pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019