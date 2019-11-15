Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harvey Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E Harvey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E Harvey Sr. Obituary
James E. Harvey, Sr., 62, of Bradford, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late John F. Harvey and Carmela (Barbera) Harvey.
James was a strong and hardworking person with a caring heart. He loved spending time with his sons and family. James thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, which gave him more time to devote to his hobbies of car restoration, building models, and getting into home improvement projects.
He is survived by his sons, James E. Harvey, Jr. and his wife Katie and Joseph Harvey and his fiancé Meghan; his grandchildren, Aili, Lila, and Easton; his siblings John Harvey, Jayne Fox, and Janet Harvey; his nieces Jessica and Halle and his nephew Justin.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5pm-6:30pm with a service of remembrance at 6:30pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -