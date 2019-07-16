Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
721 Washington Street
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-7306
Resources
More Obituaries for James Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James EF Briggs Sr.


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James EF Briggs Sr. Obituary
James EF Briggs, Sr., 79, of South Road, Exeter, RI, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI. Born on December 26, 1939 in East Greenwich, RI, he was the husband of the late Amy M. (Arnold) Briggs and the son of the late Fredrick A. and Edith (Rebecca) Briggs.
James was a truck driver for Oakwood Products, Narragansett, RI, for 39 years until retiring. He loved woodworking and playing cards with his family.
James is survived by two children: Joanne Kenyon and John Briggs; four sisters: Wilma H. Briggs, Dianna Dodge, Iva Lussier and Valda Gould; 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons: James EF Briggs Jr. and Jack Briggs; five brothers: Allie Briggs, Robert Briggs, Jerry Briggs, Aaron Briggs and Roger Briggs; and one sister: Ursula Strout.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Burial will be private.
There will be a collation to be held at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 467 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI immediately after the calling hours.
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 17 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorton-Menard Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now