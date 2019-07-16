James EF Briggs, Sr., 79, of South Road, Exeter, RI, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI. Born on December 26, 1939 in East Greenwich, RI, he was the husband of the late Amy M. (Arnold) Briggs and the son of the late Fredrick A. and Edith (Rebecca) Briggs.

James was a truck driver for Oakwood Products, Narragansett, RI, for 39 years until retiring. He loved woodworking and playing cards with his family.

James is survived by two children: Joanne Kenyon and John Briggs; four sisters: Wilma H. Briggs, Dianna Dodge, Iva Lussier and Valda Gould; 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sons: James EF Briggs Jr. and Jack Briggs; five brothers: Allie Briggs, Robert Briggs, Jerry Briggs, Aaron Briggs and Roger Briggs; and one sister: Ursula Strout.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Burial will be private.

There will be a collation to be held at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church, 467 Ten Rod Road, Exeter, RI immediately after the calling hours.

For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from July 17 to July 24, 2019