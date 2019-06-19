James L. Stedman, 96, of Wakefield, passed away at home Friday, June 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary B. (Tarbox) Stedman.

He was born in South Kingstown, and was a son of the late Louis, Sr. and Jen (Holland) Stedman.

Mr. Stedman served honorably in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Following his discharge from the service, he became a Finish Carpenter.

He is survived by five children, Jim Stedman, Jr., of Westerly, Victoria L. Stedman of Narragansett, Diane L. Downs of Charlestown, Linda L. Pruneau of West Kingston, and Karen L. Burdick of Exeter; thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; a brother Samuel Stedman of Oklahoma; and a sister Hazel Brey of Ohio. He was the father of the late Ricky Stedman and brother of the late Louis "Chick" Stedman, Jr., Don Stedman, Harrison Stedman, Mary Adams, Jane Adams, and Barbara McNulty.

A funeral service will be held at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.