James M. Shaw, 75, of Franklin, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a short illness. He was the son of the late James H. Shaw and Alvina (Turcotte) Shaw. He is survived by his 3 loving sisters - Mary McGowan of Portsmouth, RI, Melodie Rowland of Tiverton, RI, and Sally Marinelli of West Kingston, RI. He is also survived by 7 nieces and nephews.
Jim spent most of his young life in Rhode Island and is an alumnus of the first graduating class of Middletown High School in 1963. He attended the University of Rhode Island, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1967 and a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1972. Jim served as the Associate Director of the Academic Computer Center in the burgeoning field of computer science for close to 10 years.
Jim joined the Peace Corps in 1972 where he volunteered as a Professor of Computer Science at the Universidad Simon Bolivar in Caracas.
Upon returning to the USA, Jim worked for several major computer companies including Stratus and Prime Computer, Inc. Well respected in his field, Jim travelled internationally as the "problem solver" for computer installations worldwide. Travelling became one of Jim's passions and he was always ready to go with his suitcase packed.
Jim will be remembered for his intellect, witty sense of humor and infectious laugh; he never missed a family gathering, especially Thanksgiving. He was a very kind person, and will be always loved and truly missed.
Jim's family is mourning his death, but the current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer. His family would like to thank all of those friends and extended family members who sent their prayers and support during this difficult time. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, One Edgewater Drive, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062 or at: https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate/
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.