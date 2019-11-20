|
|
James O. McNulty, Sr., 72, of South Kingstown, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Ferraro) Latham. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Theresa (Cosgrove) McNulty.
James was a Senior Patrol Officer for the South Kingstown Police Department for over 20 years before retiring. He was an artist who enjoyed doing calligraphy, sign painting, masonry, and cartooning.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, James O. McNulty, Jr., Donald R. McNulty, and Kimberly McNulty; his step-son, Joseph Latham; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his siblings Marilyn Hamilton and Walter J. McNulty and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his step-daughter Cheryl Latham; his siblings Norman, Joseph, Richard, Donald, Margaret, and John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4-6pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019