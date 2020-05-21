Janet (Spencer) Dougherty
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Spencer Dougherty died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in West Chester, PA at the age of 78. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Janet was born on 8/26/1941 in Providence, RI to Samuel Spencer and Dora White Spencer. She was raised in Washington, DC and graduated from Concord Academy. She attended American University and Georgetown University and studied abroad for a year at The Sorbonne in Paris where she learned to speak French fluently.
She married A. Webster Dougherty, Jr. of Philadelphia on May 2, 1964. They were married for 52 years and raised 3 daughters, Jennifer, Cynthia, and Andrea. She described being a mother as the greatest joy of her life and her most important accomplishment.
She was an avid patron of the arts and active volunteer for The University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, working for many years as a committee member and Chair of The Women's Committee and as a Mobile Guide bringing museum exhibits to local schools. She was a patron and long-time active volunteer for the Philadelphia Orchestra as well. She loved travel and opera and art museums, The Philadelphia Flower Show and local garden tours. She had countless friends and lit up every room she entered with her cheery countenance and warm, genuine enthusiasm for people and life.
She and her family spent summers at the family home in Narragansett, RI and had a beloved community of lifelong friends at The Dunes Club. She was also a member of the Merion Cricket Club and The Acorn Club.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Dora, and by her husband, Webster. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lenihan (Sean), Cynthia Dougherty, and Andrea Dougherty (TC Rogers) and her two grandchildren, Patrick Lenihan and Sam Dougherty-Rogers, her brothers, Richard Spencer (Alice) and Henry Spencer (Nicky Cass) and many nieces and nephews.
In the last few years of her life, she was blessed to have the companionship of Harold Davis who brought her great comfort and joy.
Due to the national health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date when it can be done safely at The Church of The Redeemer in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Please refer to ChadwickMcKinney.com for service updates.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, Philadelphia branch or an appropriate charity for Covid-19 healthcare workers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved