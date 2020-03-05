|
Janet G. Wills, 87, of South Kingstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis Wills. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Eliza (Harry) Brown.
Mrs. Wills worked at Point Judith Fisherman's Co-op for many years. When her children were young, she would go around the neighborhoods taking everyone to all the local lakes and ponds to go swimming. Janet is one of the last of the royal native bloodline
of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her beloved children, Donna Jean Bailey, Stanley David Bailey, William Henry Miller, Yvonne Louise Reels, Deirdre (Reels) Martinez, Chester Bliss, and Michael Bliss; her twenty-three grandchildren, as well as many great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Clifford Brown, Alice Thomas, Elwin Brown, and Norman Brown.
A funeral service will be held on Monday February 24, 2020 at 10am in the Narragansett Indian Church, Indian Church Road, Charlestown. Burial will follow on the Narragansett Indian Burial Grounds. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-5pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020