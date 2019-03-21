Janice A. (Miley) Dudley, 88, of North Kingstown, passed away on March 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Kenneth F. Dudley.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John A. "Jack" and Lillian (Peterson) Miley.

Mrs. Dudley had worked as a waitress for the former Custy's Restaurant and for the Quonset "O" Club, later working as an attendant at the Joseph Ladd Center before retiring.

She loved animals and gardening; and using a circular saw.

She leaves three children, Kenneth F. Dudley, Jr. of RI, Marie Morris of Coventry and Gail Cherry of Gaston, OR; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and a seven great, great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late William Dudley.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 12 p.m. in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the North Kingstown Animal Shelter, 395 Hamilton Allenton Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.