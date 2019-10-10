|
Janice Cotham of North Kingstown passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, at South County Hospital, one month after her mother passed. She was the beloved daughter of the late Alfred R. Cotham, Sr. and the late Jennie Cotham. Born in Hawaii, she lived in many locations around the world until settling in North Kingstown, RI in 1963.
She was a devout Red Sox fan, never missing a game and always ready with an opinion as to why they won or lost the most recent game. Her relationship with family and friends was the most important and precious part of her life. Always ready with a laugh or a funny story, she brightened the lives of all that knew her. She also had a special ability to remember every family member's birthday and wedding anniversary dates.
Janice was a client of Bridges in Jamestown, RI, a nonprofit organization supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She enjoyed living in her own apartment for 20 years and served as a Human Rights Advocate for the developmentally disabled and she was invited to speak to lawmakers at the RI State House on legislation impacting the neediest in our state. Before her time with Bridges, she worked at the Peace Dale Library, Adeline LaPlante Memorial Center. She also participated in the Special Olympics and won several medals in bowling.
She is survived by her three siblings, AL Cotham (Devon), of Clayton, NC, William Cotham (Jane) of Foxboro, MA, and Donald Cotham (Deborah) of Exeter, RI, five nephews and nieces; Seth, Chris, Sara, Lauren, and Andrew, five great niece and nephews; Elizabeth, Christopher, James, Chelsea, and Aurelia. She was the aunt of the late Billy Cotham.
Funeral was held Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial was in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours were Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019