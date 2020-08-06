Janice E. Willett, 80, of South Road, Wakefield, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ernest J. Willett. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mabel (Black) Brown; cherished mother of Jill Montaquila and her husband Jeff, Jane Bugbee and her wife Tracey and Howard Bugbee, Jr. and his wife Keri; loving grandmother of Paige Alves and her husband William, Kevin Bugbee-Cassara, Alec Montaquila and Emma Bugbee-Cassara; stepmother of Lynn Kindstedt, Ann Fenner, Ernest Willett Jr., and the late Beth Murray; step-grandmother to seven; sister of Douglas Brown, Donna Charnley and the late Harry Brown. She also leaves her devoted caregiver, Ghislaine Francis; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jan worked in administration for the South Kingstown School Department for over twenty years before retiring. She enjoyed the beach, mountain climbing, biking, cross-country skiing, and walking. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Memorial donations in memory of Jan may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, http://act.alz.org/goto/janicewillett.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.