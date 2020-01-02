|
|
Janice Edythe Swanson Post was the daughter of the late John Edward Swanson and Edith Ophelia Swanson (Lundquist), and was born in Providence, RI. in 1932. Janice died on Tuesday December 17, 2019 in Saunderstown with family present. Her survivors include her husband of 65 years, Arthur Post, and daughters Carolyn Fredrickson (husband John), Martha Gale (husband Edwin) and Heather Tingle (husband Stephen), six grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Janice graduated from Hope High School in Providence as a member of an unusually active class that included many lifelong friends who continued holding reunions through the year 2019.
Janice received received a degree in biology from Pembroke College in Brown University and worked in the Brown Biology Department for four years. She and Arthur married in 1954 and moved to Massachusetts where Janice stayed at home with three young daughters. When the youngest was in high school, she started to work part-time for a company that did convention planning for groups coming into the Boston area, eventually becoming treasurer of the company. She was active in her church in Belmont, serving in the altar guild and vestry. She took classes in tailoring, upholstery and hat making and joined P.E.O. In retirement, she and Arthur moved to Saunderstown where they had owned a summer house.
While in Saunderstown, she continued active with altar guild, vestry, hand bells, P.E.O., gardening, and was vice-president and then president, of her merged Class of 1953 at Brown. She was an active supporter of the Willett Free Library and for years was its Treasurer. She also was an enthusiastic and active member of VASA, a Swedish society, and had many close friends there.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am at The Chapel of Saint John the Divine, 10 Church Way, Saunderstown, RI.
Jan has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the Chapel of Saint John the Divine, P.O. Box 541, Saunderstown, R.I. 02874. That small church was a special part of her life.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020