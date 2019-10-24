Home

Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Westboro Funeral Home
Jean Marie Posk of East Greenwich, RI passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, with family by her side.
Jean was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Henry Birong and Alice Birong (nee Durrigan).
She grew up in Cranston, RI and attended St. Patrick's High School. Jean worked at Narragansett Electric, where she met her future husband, Joe "Peter" Posk. The couple moved to Germany where he was stationed with the U.S. Army.
Jean and Peter moved to Coventry Rhode Island in 1967. They bought a home in East Greenwich in 1969, where they have resided since, in which the two raised their three children.
Jean loved to dance, play tennis and golf and garden. She cherished her family and many weekends were spent with her siblings and their families at her home on Middle Road, with '50s music filling the air and adults and kids alike dancing away. She was a regular at the East Greenwich High School Tennis Courts, often seen playing tennis with her husband, kids and her friends.
Her favorite place was the beach. She would tell stories of her parents renting a tent each year at Olivo's Beach in Narragansett, where she, her parents, four sisters and brother would enjoy a week each year in the sun. As a young parent, she and Peter rented a tiny cottage at Scarborough Beach each summer where many family members would squeeze in to enjoy each other's company and the beach. In the early 1970s, a dream was realized when she and Peter built a home at Sand Hill Cove Beach. Over many decades, countless memories were forged with her family and friends.
Jean's husband Peter passed away this past January. She is survived by her children Peter (and his wife Ann Marie), Allison (and her husband Chip), and Michael (and his wife Kathleen). She is also survived by her grandchildren Mikayla and Mitchell Posk, Eva and Olivia Posk, and Cassidy, Lexi and Tyler Lattanzio.
Jean is also survived by her wonderful sisters, Patty, Marsha, Janet and Brenda and her "baby" brother Henry "Buddy" Birong and their 16 children, her many nephews and nieces.
A small service will be held in Massachusetts for family and close friends on Nov. 2, 2019 at Westboro Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.westboroughfuneralhome.com.
Per her and her husband's wishes, the family will host a Celebration of Life event for the two of them in the future, the date and place to be determined.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019
