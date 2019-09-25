|
|
Jeanne Marie Hunter, 72 of Kingston, RI passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Jeanne was born on Dec. 30, 1946 to Charles Joseph McNiff and Catherine McNiff in Brooklyn, NY. She spent summers in Southern Rhode Island with her beloved grandmother "Gram," parents and siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband Duncan Hunter of 23 years as well as her three children: Russell and his wife Leah Kent of Marietta, Georgia; Bryan and his wife Michelle Kent of West Sacramento, California; and Bethany Kent of New York City. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Matthew, Arianna, Ryan, Natasha and Seth Kent. She is also survived by her sister Eileen Dorsey of Petaluma, California. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald McNiff.
Jeanne dedicated her life to her children and was an example of strength, hard work, generosity and kindness. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Brooklyn College. She moved to Rhode Island to live in Matunuck, where she raised her three children, and would later relocate to Kingston. She worked for the State of Rhode Island Department of Human Services and retired as a Principle Human Services Systems Specialist. She loved to travel and be active: kayaking, canoing and hiking with her husband Duncan, attending Broadway shows with her daughter Beth in New York City, and spending time at East Matunuck Beach with her beloved sons and grandchildren. Above all, she was the most loving Mom in the world. We will miss her advice, sweet nature, many laughs, and adventurous spirit.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to CurePSP via https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019