Jeanne Murdy Anderson, 87, of Wakefield, RI passed away peacefully on March 24, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She was born in Port Washington, NY on April 7, 1931, later relocating to Brooklyn where she attended high school at St. Angela Hall. She married in 1949 and moved to Howard Beach and then Massapequa NY. In 1996, she retired and relocated to Rhode Island near several of her children.

She was known for her smile that lit up every room, her kindness and friendliness, and fun-loving spirit. Her passion was her family. Jeanne was adored by her many sisters and brothers, five children, ten grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews. Her door was always open to welcome her family and friends and all of their guests too.

After raising her children, Jeanne started an administrative career at New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center. She loved the challenges of working with top doctors in a busy practice, the friends she made, and the culture in New York City. After retiring, she volunteered and served on the Board of Friends of Oceanography at URI. She was proud to be a life-long learner at Salve Regina and in OLLI at URI.

Jeanne had an adventurous spirit and a passion for life and music. She was an expert ballroom dancer. She enjoyed water-skiing on Great South Bay and always caught the biggest fish. She earned a flight navigator certificate for small planes and took every opportunity she was offered to get up in the air.

Jeanne will be missed by all who knew her, especially her children Christine, Alicia, Gail, Karen and David, daughter in law Peggy and sons in law Doyle and Chuck, as well as her grandchildren Jason, James, Jesse, Kate, Dan, Caitlin, Will, Kelsey, Jennifer and Jessica. Her husband of 63 years, Richard Anderson, passed in 2013. According to her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony. Published in Southern Rhode Island Newspapers from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019